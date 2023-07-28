Prabhas Facebook gets hacked

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently occupied with filming his upcoming project, “Kalki 2898 AD,” directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles.









However, recent shocking news surfaced when inappropriate activity was detected on Prabhas’ Facebook account, causing confusion in his fans. To address the issue, Prabhas promptly informed his followers through his official Instagram profile that his Facebook account had been hacked, and his team is diligently working to regain control.













On the professional front, Prabhas is all set to enthrall audiences with his next big movie, “Salaar,” directed by Prashanth Neel. The film, scheduled for a worldwide release on September 28, 2023, stars Sruthi Haasan as the female lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.