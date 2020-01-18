Prabhas gives a crucial update on his next

Young Rebel Star Prabhas who became a pan-Indian with the tremendous success of 'Baahubali' joined hands with 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar for his next outing. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie.

The first schedule is already wrapped up, and the makers are yet to kickstart the second shooting schedule. In fact, the first schedule got wrapped up even before the release of 'Saaho'. Prabhas took a break after 'Saaho' release. As per the latest reports, he is now going to kickstart the second schedule of his upcoming movie very soon. "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule" posted Prabhas revealing the same.

Gopi Krishna movies banner is bankrolling this high-budget project which is an Amit Trivedi's musical. Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera.