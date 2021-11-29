Prabhas & Pooja Hegde watched Radhe Shyam?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. UV Creations is bankrolling the film. The movie is ready and it is gearing up for a grand release next year, for Sankranthi.

As per the latest reports in the film industry, Radhe Shyam final cut is ready and the lead pair had watched the movie recently separately. Prabhas watched the film with a few of his friends while Pooja reportedly caught up with the movie along with her family.

The reports say that the lead pair has liked the film's climax and are expecting that it would turn out to be a major highlight of the movie.

Gopi Krishna pictures and T-Series are also a part of the film's production.