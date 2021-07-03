Prabhas21 becomes Prabhas25!

Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam final schedule shoot. The actor has a couple of other interesting films on hand. One of them is Adipurush and the other one is Salaar. Both the films are on sets already. The actor also signed another film, under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The film was supposed to be Pabhas21 but the makers decided to postpone it.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas21 has become Prabhas25. The film unit is excited and happy to turn this a milestone film in Prabhas' career. The pre-production works are currently going on in full swing.

Cinematographer Dani is currently busy in finalizing the camera equipment. The other works about the film are also taking place in an aggressive manner. It might take some more time for the unit to begin the shoot.

The complete details of the film will come out soon.