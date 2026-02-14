Pragya Jaiswal stuns in glam black look

Actor Pragya Jaiswal recently turned heads after sharing striking pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a bold black, one-shoulder sleeveless mini dress that perfectly blended elegance with contemporary fashion.

The outfit highlighted her graceful silhouette, exuding confidence and sophistication. Styled with a sleek high ponytail, Pragya’s look carried a modern and refreshing vibe, while her choice of heels added a touch of classic glamour. The overall styling was minimal yet impactful, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point.

What made the look truly stand out was the dramatic ruffled detailing on one shoulder, which gave the dress a striking visual appeal. The fitted bodice beautifully accentuated her frame, while the short bubble hemline added volume and a playful edge to the silhouette. A subtle sheer detail around the waist brought in a stylish finish, adding depth to the design without overpowering the look. With understated accessories and confident posing, Pragya delivered a classy, high-fashion moment that resonated strongly with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The pictures quickly gained attention on social media, with admirers praising her sense of style, elegance, and screen presence. Known for balancing traditional charm with modern fashion, Pragya once again proved her versatility, effortlessly owning a bold, contemporary look.