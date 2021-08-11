Prakash Raj dropped his selfie post-surgery and gave an update about his health condition

It is all known that Tollywood's versatile actor Prakash Raj has been injured yesterday in the shooting spot. He suffered a fall and ended up with a fracture. Well, he also underwent a small surgery in a private hospital, Hyderabad. Off late, he shared his selfie pic post-surgery and shared his health update with all his fans.



The 👿 devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and 🤗🤗🤗 thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon 💪😊 pic.twitter.com/j2eBfemQPn — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 11, 2021

Prakash Raj is seen smiling in this pic and also wrote, "The devil is back… successful surgery... thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers... back in action soon".

Prakash Raj also mentioned that he had a small fracture on his left shoulder through his Twitter handle yesterday and asked his fans not to worry.

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts 😊😊😊🤗🤗🤗 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

Speaking about Prakash Raj's work front, he was last seen in the prestigious short film Navarasa. Well, next he will be part of KGF Chapter 2, Major, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy and Sarkaru Vaari Paata movies.

KGF Chapter 2 is Yash's sequel for the blockbuster movie KGF which is being directed by Prashant Neel. Coming to Pushpa, it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. This Sukumar directorial has a red sanders plot and will be released in two parts. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is also the most awaited movie and has Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The recently released teaser has raised the expectations on the movie. Along with Adivi Sesh's Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic, he will also share the screen space with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. It has Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the lead actresses and is the most-awaited movie of the season.

Hope Prakash Raj recovers soon and is back to the sets!