‘Pranayagodari’ team shares their excitement working in the film

The much-anticipated village drama Pranayagodari, featuring Sadan and Priyanka Prasad in lead roles, with veteran actor Sai Kumar in a pivotal part, is all set to hit theaters on December 13. Directed by P.L. Vignesh and produced by Paramalla Lingaiah under PLV Creations, the film’s pre-release event was graced by notable guests like MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, producer Raj Kandukuri, and actor Sohail. Adding a touch of generosity, the team made a financial contribution toward a child’s heart surgery during the event.

Speaking at the event, actor Sohail urged audiences to support small films like Pranayagodari, highlighting the struggles of independent filmmakers. "People enter this industry for fame, not just money. This film, with its natural village backdrop, deserves your encouragement," he said.

Director Vignesh shared his emotional journey, revealing the sacrifices he made to bring the film to life. "I sold my assets and took loans to make this movie for my brother, Markandeya, who composed its music. It was a tough journey, but with support from PRO Sai Sathish and distributors, we’ve reached this stage," he noted.

Producer Raj Kandukuri praised the film’s positive title and compared it to his small-budget hit Pelli Choopulu, expressing confidence in its success. MLC Teenmaar Mallanna commended the effort behind the film and described its release as akin to a mother giving birth.

Heroine Priyanka Prasad expressed gratitude for the opportunity, calling it her entry into Telugu cinema. Music director Markandeya and actress Usha Sri also praised the team’s hard work, urging audiences to experience the film in theaters. Pranayagodari, a heartfelt tale with a rustic charm, promises an authentic cinematic experience when it releases on December 13.