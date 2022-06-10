Tollywood's young actress Pranitha Subhash is blessed with a baby girl a few hours ago and shared this happy news with all her fans and netizens through social media. She also shared a few pics with the baby and the doctors thanking them for their support!

Pranitha shared a few pics from the hospital and also penned a sweet note on this special occasion. "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally.

Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible.

Can't wait to share my birth story with you all".

With this note, she thanked the doctors and expressed her gratitude… In the first pic, she is seen with the baby girl and in the next two pics, she posed with her family and the doctors. They all looked great and happy!

Pranitha Subhash tied a knot with a businessman Nitin Raju on 30th May, 2021. The wedding was a totally private event and only family members of the bride and groom attended it. She later shared the wedding pics on her Instagram page and treated her fans. Pranitha announced her pregnancy on 11th April, 2022 and today, she is blessed with a baby girl.