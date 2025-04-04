Pranitha’s vintage glam with modern edge

Actress Pranitha Subhash stole the spotlight at the Vivienne Westwood ramp walk, proving once again that fashion is more than just fabric—it's pure attitude. With poise, confidence, and a look that effortlessly merged old-school elegance with modern flair, Pranitha delivered a show-stopping appearance that left fashion enthusiasts buzzing.

She strutted down the runway in a cream-hued sleeveless top, layered with a flowing silk shrug, and paired with chic shorts that struck the perfect balance between casual cool and high fashion. The ensemble was elevated by a statement golden handbag, which didn’t just complement the outfit—it completed it like the final flourish on a work of art.

Her hairstyle paid homage to vintage Hollywood glamour while keeping things refreshingly current. With each step, Pranitha exuded a refined charm that made elegance and trendiness look like the easiest combination in the world.

While many struggle to master this delicate balance, Pranitha did it with apparent ease, reminding everyone that style isn’t about following trends—it’s about owning your vibe. And own it she did. Whether you’re a fashionista seeking inspiration or someone clinging to the comfort of sweatpants, one thing’s clear: Pranitha Subhash didn’t just walk the ramp—she owned it.