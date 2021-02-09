Prashanth Neel Picks Kannada Actor As Villain Against Prabhas In Salaar

Prashanth Neel directorial movie "Salaar' in which Prabhas is in the lead role commenced shooting and even wrapped it up two days ago. Shruthi Haasan, along with Prabhas and other actors are said to have taken part in the shooting.

While the curiosity about which are the kannada artists who will be part of the star cast lies on the one side, there is buzz that a kannada artist will play a villain role in this movie.

Sandalwood actor Madhu Guruswamy has been selected to play the villain against Prabhas in this movie, as per the buzz. Madhu Guruswamy was seen in the Kannada movies Bhajarangi', Vajra kaaya, and Mufti. He has worked in Telugu movies also. Now he will be seen in a Pan India movie.

The actor himself has revealed this on a social media platform. "I am happy to announce that my next movie will be 'Salaar' and I am excited about this. I thank Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur in this regard," thus has stated the actor.

Earlier, there were rumours that Vijay Sethupathi would be playing the role. By the way Salaar movie was reportedly shot in Godavari mines. Prashanth Neel has ruled out the rumours that this is a remake of the movie 'Uggram".