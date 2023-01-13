Prediction of Waltair Veerayya's first day box office collection

It is possible that Megastar Chiranjeevi is waiting to hear what the audience and fans have to say about Waltair Veerayya. Waltair Veerayya tickets are selling like hotcakes in and out of the country as the D-Day approaches.

Waltair Veerayya's advance booking is extremely promising. Trade pundits predict that it will earn Rs 25 crore or more on an opening day.

In addition to Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Vennela Kishore, Waltair Veerayya has an ensemble cast. It is likely that Waltair Veerayya will reap profits at the box office during Pongal weekend.

Mythri Movie Makers' Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.