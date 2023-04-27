"Prema Vimanam" Teaser Launched by Superstar Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu has fulfilled his promise of unveiling the teaser for "Prema Vimanam," a romantic comedy directed by debutant Santosh Kala. The film stars Sangeet Shobhan and Saanvee Megghana as the lead pair in this upcoming OTT release.

The teaser showcases two boys, Devansh Nama and Anirudh Nama, who are fascinated by airplanes and want to board one. Their curiosity leads them to cross paths with a young couple, Sangeet Shobhan and Saanve Meghana, who are also eager to board a plane. What happens next? Who is Anasuya Bharadwaj? Did the boys fulfill their dream? The series will reveal the answers, and the teaser gives a glimpse of the impressive quality of the show's production. Anasuya Bharadwaj is also seen in what appears to be a significant role.

In addition to the lead actors, "Prema Vimanam" features Ravi Varma, Goparaju Ramana, Kalpalatha, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and Abhay Bethiganti in pivotal roles. The web movie is a collaboration between Abhishek Pictures and ZEE5, catering to Telugu and Tamil audiences. Anup Rubens has composed the music for the film, while Jagadeesh Cheekati handled the cinematography. The web film is set to stream soon on ZEE5 in Telugu and Tamil.