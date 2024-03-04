‘Premalu’ actress Mamitha talks about her Tollywood debut

Mollywood's latest sensation, "Premalu," starring Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, is poised to make a splash in Tollywood as it gears up for its Telugu debut on March 8, 2024. The film, which has already created waves in the Malayalam industry, is on the brink of entering the coveted Rs. 100 crore club, heightening the excitement for its Telugu version.

During promotional activities in Hyderabad, Mamitha Baiju revealed her aspirations for a Tollywood debut, acknowledging offers from Telugu filmmakers. Expressing a keen interest in mastering the Telugu language first, she aims to delve into the nuances of scripts and deliver stellar performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting her entry into Tollywood, speculating on which production house will seize the opportunity.

"Premalu," a romantic comedy-drama, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Mathew Thomas, and Sangeet Pratap, each playing pivotal roles. The film's captivating soundtrack, composed by Vishnu Vijay, adds depth and emotion to the narrative, contributing to its overall appeal.

As "Premalu" continues its successful journey, the Telugu audience awaits its arrival, anticipating the same charm and entertainment that captivated Malayalam viewers. With a stellar cast and engaging storyline, the film is set to carve its niche in Tollywood, adding another feather to its cap.