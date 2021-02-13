Pressure on Tamil star Vijay?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying a decent market in the Tollywood film industry. The actor has been working on a series of interesting projects. His recent two films Bigil and Master did well in Telugu. Vijay never attends the promotional interviews of his films but still, he has got a good fan base in Telugu. It is now putting a pressure on the actor to do a bilingual.

With a big market created for the actor, his distributors and producers are putting pressure on Vijay to make his debut in Telugu. Mythri Movie Makers is the production house ready to do a film with Vijay in both Telugu and Tamil. Vijay is yet to reveal his decision on the same but there are speculations that Mythri has already given an advance to Vijay.

Mythri also gave advances to Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee Kumar. Both earlier worked with Vijay. If the actor is interested, one among the two will surely work on the film. Let us see what decision does Vijay takes!