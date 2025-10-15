Priyadarshi calls ‘Mithra Mandali’ a honest comedy entertainer

The upcoming Telugu entertainer Mithra Mandali is set for release on October 16 and has been creating a strong buzz among audiences. Presented by Bunny Vas under the BV Works banner, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under Saptaswa Media Works. Directed by Vijender, the movie stars Priyadarshi and popular digital sensation Niharika NM in lead roles, alongside a strong supporting cast including Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vishnu Oi, Ragh Mayur, Prasad Behra, and VTV Ganesh.

As part of the film’s promotions, Priyadarshi addressed the media and shared insights about the project. Clarifying rumours, he revealed that while Mithra Mandali was written by director Vijender, it reflects the collaborative spirit of his close-knit group of friends, including Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame. “This film is born from friendship—on and off screen,” he said.

When asked about comparisons to Jathi Ratnalu, he responded, “Both films are completely different. I don’t like repeating genres and have done films like 35 – Chinna Katha Kadu and Court to explore variety.”

He also addressed online negativity, saying, “Criticism is natural, but trolling from fake accounts isn’t worth reacting to. We made a light-hearted video as a response and moved on.”

Speaking about co-star Niharika NM, Priyadarshi praised her performance and comfort with Telugu comedy. He expressed strong confidence in the film, calling it a clean satirical entertainer that doesn’t target any community. “If you enjoy honest comedy, Mithra Mandali will definitely make you laugh,” he affirmed.

The actor is currently shooting for Premante and has two more projects lined up.