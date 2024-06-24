Live
Just In
Priyadarshi, NabhaNatesh ‘Darling’set to release on July 19
Gorgeous Nabha Natesh and talented Priyadarshi have teamed up for a highly anticipated romantic entertainer titled "Darling," directed by Aswin Raam.
Gorgeous Nabha Natesh and talented Priyadarshi have teamed up for a highly anticipated romantic entertainer titled "Darling," directed by Aswin Raam. The film has recently returned to the spotlight with the announcement of its release date.
The makers took to social media to reveal that "Darling" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. To celebrate this exciting news, they also unveiled a humorous and captivating poster that has fans buzzing with anticipation.
Joining the stellar cast is Ananya Nagalla, adding to the film's allure. "Darling" is produced by the renowned K. Niranjan Reddy, known for the blockbuster "Hanu-Man," under the esteemed PrimeShow Entertainment banner.
With a mix of humor, romance, and an engaging storyline, "Darling" is poised to charm audiences and make a significant mark upon its release. Fans of NabhaNatesh and Priyadarshi, as well as enthusiasts of romantic comedies, are eagerly awaiting the film’s theatrical debut.