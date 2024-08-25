Producer Danayya Doesn't Know the Scripts of his Movies - Nani

Director Vivek Athreya and actor Nani recently opened up about their experiences working on their latest film during the pre-release event, providing insights into the creative process and the team dynamics that shaped the project.





Vivek Athreya highlighted the importance of teamwork and the trust that was placed in him, saying, "We really don't know what and how it happened with “Ante Sundaraniki’. But Nani has not given me a chance, he gave me confidence. Just having faith in me led us to do ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ ." He credited Nani for giving him the confidence to push forward. Vivek praised the cast for their dedication, saying, "Whether the writing was good or bad, they gave their best performance and brought everything to the table."





The director also spoke about his experience working with the seasoned actor S. J. Suryah, admitting, "I was intimidated by S. J. Suryah when telling the story." He believes that the character of Daya, featured in the film, will leave a lasting impression on audiences. Reflecting on the film’s music, Vivek remarked, "It felt like I was making a big movie because of Jakes Bejoy's music," emphasising the significant role the soundtrack played in enhancing the film’s atmosphere.



Actor Nani also shared his thoughts, particularly hinted at working with Deva Katta in the near future. He made an interesting remark about producer Danayya, saying, "Producer Danayya doesn't know the scripts of his movies," suggesting that the producer relies heavily on his team to shape the film’s direction.



Additionally, Nani said that he named his son who was born after the movie, and named him Akira Shiva Athreya and that everyone will see Athreya's “shiva thandavam” on August 29th.

Both Vivek and Nani encouraged fans to come fully prepared for a memorable experience, with Nani playfully suggesting, "Get yourself more papers to the theatres for this," implying that the scenes would be so rocking that fans couldn't resist celebrating with their usual paper-throwing in the theatres.