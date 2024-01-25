Producer Ravi Kasturi expresses confidence on ‘Game On’ content

Producer Ravi Kasturi, under the banner of Kasturi Creations and Golden Wings Productions, is set to present the action thriller "Game On," featuring Geetanand and Neha Solanki in prominent roles. Directed by Dayanandh, the film is slated for a grand release on February 2nd, creating significant buzz with its promotional content.



During an interaction session, producer Ravi Kasturi shared insights about the film and the journey of its production. Expressing his long-standing interest in films since college, Ravi revealed that the idea of collaborating with Geetanand as the hero had always been a part of his plans. The film, a psychological thriller, blends real-time gaming with commercial elements, offering a mix of action, emotion, and family drama. It delves into the challenges faced by an individual striving to navigate through life.

Emphasizing the meticulous pre-production efforts to ensure perfection, Ravi Kasturi highlighted the film's unique elements and expressed confidence in its potential. Geetanand, a friend of the producer, impressed him with his performance, and Dayanandh, the director and Geetanand's brother, was given creative freedom.

The film features Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Ravi Kasturi mentioned the enjoyable experience on set with the esteemed actor. Aditya Menon's stellar performance and the anticipated second innings of Madhubala's career add to the film's appeal.

Ravi Kasturi acknowledged the contributions of music director Abhishek, particularly praising the background score, and lauded the fantastic songs by Nawab Gangs as strong assets for the film. Reflecting on his journey as a producer, balancing business in Australia with his film endeavors, Ravi Kasturi expressed the challenges and learning experiences within the industry.

Having faith in the film's content, Ravi Kasturi believes that the audience will share the joy and thrill he experienced after watching the first copy. Looking ahead, he teased two promising stories in the pipeline, with plans to announce them after the release of "Game On." The producer's commitment to quality content and the film's unique narrative bode well for the success of "Game On" and future productions.