Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao expresses joy over the positive reception of ‘Kobali’

The recently launched Telugu web series Kobali, produced by Tirupati Srinivasa Rao under the TSR Movie Makers banner, has taken the audience by storm. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since February 4th, the series is already proving to be a massive hit across seven languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, a prominent producer from Kodur village, expressed his joy over the positive reception the series has garnered. Previously, he produced Tikamakathanda, which marked the debut of his sons as heroes. The film was a success in theaters and later gained good reviews when streamed on Aha. Inspired by this success, he decided to take on Kobali, a revenge-action drama set in a faction backdrop.

Kobali features an ensemble cast with Ravi Prakash, Rocky Singh, Tarun Rohit, Sreetej, Shyamala, and Yogi Khatri in key roles. Directed by Revanth Levaka, the series showcases intense action sequences that are being praised for their high-energy execution, something Disney Plus Hotstar viewers have never experienced before.

Ravi Prakash, previously known for his supporting roles, takes center stage as the lead actor in Kobali, delivering a captivating performance in both action and emotional scenes. The unique revenge plot, though rooted in a common faction backdrop, has intrigued viewers and contributed to the series' success. With the overwhelming response, Kobali is shaping up to be a landmark in Telugu web entertainment.