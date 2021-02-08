Propose Day: Here Is How Rana Daggubati And Gautam Kitchlu Proposed Their Lovely Ladies On This Special Day

As 'Valentine's Day' is just a few days away, all the love birds might have prepared to impress their beautiful angels. Well, today being the 'Propose Day' which is the second day of the 'Valentine's Week', it is the best opportunity to share the feelings with your dear one in a romantic way… On this special occasion, we are here with the love proposal stories of Tollywood ace star couples Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj and Kajal Aggarwal – GautamKitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal – GautamKitchlu

This beautiful couple got hitched on 30th October at a plush hotel in Mumbai. These both knew each other for many years and dated for about 3 years. They grew their love bond from being friends for seven years and then dated for 3 years. Finally, they got married in October and started a new journey of their life.

Kajal Aggarwal spoke to media on the 'Propose Day' and doled out about their love proposal…"The proposal a simple, authentic and heart-to-heart discussion that the two of us had around January this year. After that, Gautam came and spoke to my parents in May and we got engaged in June. I teased him by telling him that I won't get married to him unless he got down on his knees! (he did, of course!)."

Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj

The ace Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati also got hitched recently to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on 8th August, 2020 at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding was a hush-hush event and was attended by close family members amid Covid-19 restrictions. Speaking about their love story, Rana Daggubati said, "I know her for a very long time because my sister and she went to school together. So, I've known her pretty much all my life and there's only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said okay, this is right and that's about it. So, when good things happen, I don't question too much, I just go. Everyone's got a timeline, it's okay. That's fine."

Rana also spoke about how he proposed Miheeka… "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

Happy Propose Day…