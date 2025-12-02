‘Psych Siddhartha’ locks Dec 12 release; trailer unveiled

Young actor Sri Nandu gears up for the release of his next film, Psych Siddhartha, backed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. Directed by Varun Reddy, the film is produced jointly by Sri Nandu and Shyam Sundar Reddy Thudi under Spirit Media and Keep Rolling Pictures. Billed as a youthful entertainer with Mad Max-style madness, the film features Yamini Bhaskar as the female lead, with Priyanka Rebecca Srinivas, Sakshi Athri, and Mounika in key roles.

The teaser has already generated strong buzz, and the makers launched the theatrical trailer today. Speaking at the event, Sri Nandu became emotional, describing the film as a product of deep trust and teamwork. He revealed that director Varun, an architecture gold medallist, turned to filmmaking out of passion. The story, he said, is relatable to today’s youth and carries the tagline: “The story of a young man like you.”

Nandu shared his long industry journey of 18 years, expressing confidence that this film marks a turning point. He emphasized the hard work invested, including losing 18 kilos for the role, and thanked Suresh Babu for backing the project after being highly impressed with the film.

Director Varun Reddy credited the team’s energy for shaping the film, while heroine Yamini Bhaskar expressed confidence that the audience would connect with its emotionally charged storytelling. Psych Siddhartha releases worldwide on December 12.