Puri Jagannadh To Work With Vijay Devarakonda And Ananya Pandey

It is already known that the sensational director Puri Jagannadh is going to work with youth sensation Vijay Devarakonda for his next movie. And the latest buzz is that Bollywood newbie and daughter of Chunky Pandey, is going to join Vijay for this movie.

Isn't it a crazy combo??? Absolutely a big yes… Vijay Devarakonda and Puri is itself a trending and unique combo and adding the Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey to this concoction, definitely ups the curiosity levels a notch higher.

This becomes Vijay's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri, Charmme and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. To bring a Pan India connection to this Tollywood movie, Karan has joined his hands with our dear mass director Puri.

Today, officially the shooting of the movie has been kick-started in Mumbai and Charmme has clapped the first board on Vijay for his first shot of the movie.

Charmme shared a small video of the muhurtam shot on her Twitter page… Have a look!





This video has Charmme clapping the board and Vijay seen in a complete rough look.

Charmme also shared a few pics from the shooting spot especially for all the fans of Vijay and Puri… Have a look!





Well, all the cast and crew of this movie are seen with winsome smiles… We also wish that this movie should break all the box office records and rock at ticket windows.