Pushpa 2 Artists Injured In A Bus Accident Near Narkatpally

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' artists get injured after a private travel bus collided with an RTC bus from behind at Narkatpally while they were travelling home after shooting. Due to the accident, there was a short traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65

The first part of this movie showcased how Pushpa Raj grew his career from daily labour to the smuggler. He finally marries Srivalli and ends the movie with police inspector Shekawat's fight.

In the earlier released promo people are seen protesting against Shekawat and blaming him for Pushpa Raj's escape. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Pushpa's new avatar!

Pushpa movie is made in two parts and the second one is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. It has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.