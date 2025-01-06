'Pushpa 2' Beats 'Baahubali 2' in India, Ranks 3rd Globally

'Pushpa 2,' directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has marked over a month at the box office, achieving significant milestones. The film has secured its position as the highest-grossing Indian movie at the domestic box office, amassing Rs 1,200 crore in India, surpassing the Rs 1,030 crore collection of 'Baahubali 2.'

On the global stage, 'Pushpa 2' now ranks third in all-time worldwide gross collections among Indian films. As of day 32, the movie has garnered Rs 1,770.03 crore worldwide, following a Sunday collection of Rs 7 crore. It trails behind Aamir Khan's 'Dangal,' which leads with Rs 2,070 crore, and 'Baahubali 2,' which stands at Rs 1,790 crore globally.

With its current trajectory, 'Pushpa 2' is poised to overtake 'Baahubali 2' in worldwide collections soon. However, the Rs 2,070 crore benchmark set by 'Dangal' remains a challenging target, though the film's ongoing success hints at potential surprises.

The achievements of 'Pushpa 2' are particularly noteworthy as they come in the post-pandemic era, a time when no other Indian film has approached the records set by 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2.' These earlier blockbusters were released in a pre-pandemic market, making 'Pushpa 2's success a remarkable feat in the current cinematic landscape.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' has outperformed its Telugu counterpart at the domestic box office, an unusual trend for a regional-language film. This highlights the movie's broad appeal across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2' features a stellar cast, with Allu Arjun leading the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also play pivotal roles.