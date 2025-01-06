Pushpa-2 Breaks Records with ₹1,831 Crore Box Office Collection, Redefining Indian Cinema

In just 32 days, The Rule achieved an astounding ₹1,831 crore at the box office, setting a new standard for Indian cinema. With this incredible accomplishment, Pushpa-2 surpasses Baahubali-2, which previously held the record with ₹1,810 crore, to become the highest-grossing Indian film. This new milestone for Pushpa-2 in Indian cinema places the movie as one of the most successful films in the history of the world and an all-time 2025 blockbuster.

Allu Arjun starred in Sukumar's film Pushpa-2, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The movie made headlines with its record-breaking pre-release sales before it was even released, and the premiere received overwhelmingly good reviews.

The film's dominance at the box office has been largely attributed to Allu Arjun Pushpa-2's unprecedented success. His exceptional performance in the film and Sukumar's creative directing have captivated audiences both in India and elsewhere. Pushpa-2 is on track to break far more records as its worldwide profits continue to soar and it has no plans to slow down.

Pushpa-2's success shows how the Indian cinema industry is evolving, as it sets new box office records in India. The film has already received plaudits for its incredible run at the box office and continues to make history, as shown by its Pushpa-2 worldwide box office updates.

The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and has a Devi Sri Prasad soundtrack, is popular with audiences all over the world. Furthermore, the film's historical collection of Indian cinema has benefited from the spectacular cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, which adds a distinctive visual flair.

While filmmaker Sukumar is praised for his unmatched inventiveness, Allu Arjun has cemented his status as one of the biggest names in Indian cinema with Pushpa-2's outstanding performance. Pushpa-2 is not only a 2025 blockbuster but also a turning point in Indian cinema history as it keeps breaking records.