‘Pushpa 2’ dialogue leak: Allu Arjun follows Chiranjeevi

Of late, Chiranjeevi has been leaking things about his films out of excitement, and netizens have termed this act “Chiru Leaks.” Icon Star Allu Arjun has followed the path of his uncle and leaked a dialogue from “Pushpa 2” at the Baby appreciation meet.

Allu Arjun said, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule.” “Pushpa 2” is one of the most anticipated flicks in Indian cinema, and the film will likely open big in all circuits. The recently released glimpse and the first look poster received tremendous appreciation from all corners. This Sukumar directorial is currently in the production phase. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead, while the biggie is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.