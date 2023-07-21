Live
- Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
- PL First Cut - Ashok Leyland - 1QFY24
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
‘Pushpa 2’ dialogue leak: Allu Arjun follows Chiranjeevi
Highlights
Of late, Chiranjeevi has been leaking things about his films out of excitement, and netizens have termed this act “Chiru Leaks.”
Of late, Chiranjeevi has been leaking things about his films out of excitement, and netizens have termed this act “Chiru Leaks.” Icon Star Allu Arjun has followed the path of his uncle and leaked a dialogue from “Pushpa 2” at the Baby appreciation meet.
Allu Arjun said, “Idantha jarigedhi okate rule meedha jaruguthandadhi. Pushpa gaadi rule.” “Pushpa 2” is one of the most anticipated flicks in Indian cinema, and the film will likely open big in all circuits. The recently released glimpse and the first look poster received tremendous appreciation from all corners. This Sukumar directorial is currently in the production phase. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead, while the biggie is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS