Pushpa Dubbing on Full Swing

The expectations on Stylish Star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie "Pushpa" are very high. Being directed by Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead.

The movie will revolve around red sanders smuggling and will run with a village backdrop. We already knew that the dubbing works of the film is currently going on. The movie unit is leaving no stone unturned in getting professional dubbing artists onboard for the non-Telugu version. Also, Allu Arjun will not give dubbing to his dialogues in other languages and we will only hear his voice in Telugu. The movie unit will wrap up the shooting in the first week of December.

Malayalam star Fahad Faasil and comedian turned Hero Sunil are playing the main villain roles in this movie. The first part of the film titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise' is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 17 this year.