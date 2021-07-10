Pushpa makers not happy with 'ICON'?

One after another obstacle is making its way for Venu Sriram to kickstart his dream project 'ICON' and the film has been getting delayed.

After facing the script and producer problems, rumors even broke out that the project got shelved. However, just when Venu Sriram is all set to kickstart the project, yet another problem is on its way to the film. Allu Arjun wanted to release ICON after the release of Pushpa 1. He wanted to work on Pushpa 2 after wrapping up ICON. But Mythri Movie Makers which is bankrolling Pushpa duology is strictly against this decision. Firstly, Bunny has to change his look for ICON. So, after completing the film he will need even more time to get back to Pushpa look.

Also, if at all ICON ends up as a disaster, it will show a huge negative impact on Pushpa 2. So, we have to wait and see what Allu Arjun is going to do.