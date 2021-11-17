'Pushpa': Samantha nods for a special number first time

After lot of rumours going around, the makers of "Pushpa" have officially announced that Samantha is onboard in Allu Arjun starrer. The actress will be doing a special number and it is her career's first-ever dance number. Sharing the news on Twitter, the production house tweeted, "A big Thank You to the supremely talented Samantha for accepting our request and doing this sizzling number in 'PushpaTheRise'."









Apparently, the film unit is making all possible moves to make it a truly special one. Her presence in 'Pushpa' will be a visual treat, it goes without mentioning that chirpy beauty Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the film and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the main antagonist while Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya plays an important role. Sukumar is whelming the film and music director Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for this rugged film.