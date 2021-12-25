Pushpa to stream on Amazon Prime from January

Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has finally made it into the theatres on 17th December 2021. Though the film has been receiving an mixed response from the audience, it has been raking at the box office.

We already knew that digital giant Amazon Prime video has bought the digital rights of the movie. Now the fans have been eagerly waiting for the OTT the release of the film. The make rumours are rife that Amazon prime will start streaming the film from January first week. As per the agreement, the film should stream only on the OTT platforms only after 4 to 6 weeks from the theatrical release. So, as the film got released on December 17, Amazon prime will start streaming the film from December last week. However the official release date of the film on the OTT platforms is yet to get revealed.

Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in this movie. Malayalam Superstar Fahadh Faasil played the villain role in the flick. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this project which is Sukumar's directorial.