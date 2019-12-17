Raashi Khanna's song goes viral

Mega hero Sai Tej who has been struggling with back to back disasters recently scored a super hit with 'Chitralahari' under the direction of Kishore Tirumala.

Now, the actor is going to test his luck with his upcoming movie titled 'Prathi Roju Pandage'. Touted to be a family entertainer, Maruthi is wielding the megaphone for this project. The film is going to mark the second outing of Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna after the 'Supreme' movie. Today, the makers have unveiled the second single 'You Are My High' from the movie. The video gives us a glimpse of Rashi Khanna and Sai Dharam Tej in stylish looks. Music by SS Thaman is outstanding. Lyrics by Srijo are good. Most importantly, Raashi Khanna's voice is even more impressive.

Bunny Vas under Geetha Arts 2 banner along with UV Creations is backing this project. The movie is going to get released on December 20th, 2019.



