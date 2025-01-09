Live
- SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion
- Helping Hands Charitable Trust Distributes Study Material to 3,000 Students in Gattu Mandal
- Samajwadi Party Strengthens Leadership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
- Congress Party Demands Amit Shah's Apology and Resignation Over Comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Aero India 2025: Rajnath Singh to chair envoys’ round-table tomorrow
- Operation Smile-11 and Poshan Abhiyaan: Initiatives to Rescue Children and Promote Health in the District
- Tirupati Stampede Incident: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Apologizes and Calls for TTD Purge
- Director Bobby and Thaman S Focus on Delivering a Festive Treat with Daaku Maharaaj
- Arvind Kejriwal Urges EC to Bar Parvesh Verma from Delhi Election, Demands Raid on His House
Just In
‘Racharikam’ trailer promises high-stakes drama
The trailer for the highly anticipated political action thriller Racharikam has been released, setting the stage for an intense cinematic journey.
The trailer for the highly anticipated political action thriller Racharikam has been released, setting the stage for an intense cinematic journey. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli and Eswar Vase, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay, the film explores the deep-rooted themes of political power, societal struggles, and caste politics. Produced under Chill Bros Entertainment by Eswar, the movie stars Vijay Shankar, Apsara Rani, and Varun Sandesh in pivotal roles.
The trailer opens with a striking dialogue that introduces the central characters and the fierce conflicts they face, setting the tone for the gripping drama to follow. The narrative takes a romantic twist as Vijay Shankar and Apsara Rani, from different social backgrounds, fall in love, adding complexity to the political landscape. The trailer is filled with powerful dialogues reflecting themes of inequality and the harsh realities of political ambition.
With captivating lines such as “Rachakondalo Elections Jarigelaa Chesthaa…” and “Rajakeeyallo Nilabadalante Duddutho Paatu Dammu Kooda Undaalaa...,” the trailer builds anticipation for the film’s intense political narrative. The visuals, captured by cinematographer Arya Sai Krishna, paired with a gripping score by Vengi, further elevate the impact.
The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Hyper Aadi, Rangasthalam Mahesh, and Vijaya Ramarao. Set for release on February 1st, Racharikam is sure to be a high-stakes thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.