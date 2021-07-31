Radhe Shyam - Based on Real Incident?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. The makers are going to give a key update on the film in a couple of days.

According to the buzz, Prabhas who plays the role of Vikramaditya can predict the future. He reveals that that Prerana (Pooja Hegde) will die soon and also falls in love with her. Why he fell in love with her despite knowing that she will die soon and did he succeed in saving her forms the rest of the story.

The buzz is that the story is based on a real-life incident and it is now generating a lot of curiosity around the film. The makers are planning to release the film this year itself.

More details about the film will be out soon.