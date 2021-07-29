Radhe Shyam: Director Promises To Unveil A Big Update In 3 Days

Radhe Shyam being the most awaiting movie of Prabhas, all his fans are eagerly awaiting to witness him on the big screens after a couple of years. After the failure of his Saaho movie, he is once again picked a romantic drama and is all set to treat his fans. Actually, the movie is scheduled to release on 30th July, 2021 but due to Covid-19 lockdown mode, the release date is postponed and it is still not announced. Off late, the director of this movie Radha Krishna Kumar promised to unveil a big update regarding this movie and also shared happy news too. The shooting of this movie has been wrapped up and the post-production works are going at a rapid speed.



All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

This post reads, "All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans!! This pandemic had a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way".

It's only three days for the official update…

Radhe Shyam movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. This flick will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. Justin Prabhakaran is set to entertain the audience with his amazing and melodious tunes. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.