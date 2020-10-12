Raghavender Rao to relaunch Srikanth's son Roshan with Pelli SandaD

Veteran filmmaker K Raghavender Rao recently announced his next film. Titled Pelli SandaD, the movie will be a modernized version of his super hit film Pelli Sandadi. Srikanth played the lead role in the film, and for the latest film, the actor's son Roshan will play the lead role.

Raghavender Rao wants to relaunch Roshan with this film. Roshan made his acting debut with the film Nirmala Convent, but the film failed at the box-office. Raghavender Rao likes this project a lot and has been working on the same for a long time.

The announcement of the project has come out recently. The film unit will announce the details of the leading lady soon.

RK Tele Films and ARKA Media Works jointly produce the film. Sreedhar Seepana is the writer of the movie. MM Keeravani is the music director.