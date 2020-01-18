Raj Kandukuri banks on young team

Producer Raj Kandukuri, who made films like 'Pellichoopulu' and 'Mental Madhilo' is introducing his son Shiva Kandukuri as hero in his upcoming film 'Choosi Chudagane,' set to release on January 31.

"I love doing movies with young talent. Actually, director Sesha told me that my son Siva Kandukkuri would be good for this realistic film. The movie trailer, which has already been released, is getting good response.

Songs composed by Gopi Sunder are another highlight," said Raj Kandukuri at an event of his film in Hyderabad on Saturday. "Everyone has been supporting me since the film was launched.

I am happy to get a good script for my launch. Special thanks to all the technicians who worked on this movie. My father is believing in me and launching me as a hero. Thanks to Suresh Babu, who is releasing our film," adds Shiva Kandukuri.

Director Sesha Sindhu says "I am looking forward to this movie and thanks to producer and his son for trusting my talent. This is the right script for Shiva Kandukuri,"

New heroine Varsha thanked the producer for giving her a break in Tollywood and said Shiva has come up with a matured performance.