‘Raja Raja Chora’ pre-teaser entertains audience

Usually, pre-teasers will show a glimpse of teaser of the movie. But, that's not the case of Sree Vishnu's "Raja Raja Chora" directed by Hasith Goli. Described as Chora Gaadha, the pre-teaser is re-counted in the voice of "Bigg Boss 4 Telugu" contestant Gangavva who tells a cute story of an innocent king and a cunning thief.

The cartoon themed video shows a thief stealing the crown of the king and people mistakenly treat the thief as a king and the king as the thief. Realizing their mistake, they are now after the thief who will be revealed through the teaser of the movie.

It's a uniquely entertaining set-up and surely hikes the interest on the film. The teaser, as announced through the video, will be unleashed on June 18th. The joint production of TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal is gearing up for release soon.



