Rajamouli in plans to replace Alia Bhatt?

Ever since the news broke out that Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, the fans have been raging with anger on nepotism and the star kids.

The first-star kid who has been receiving so much negativity lately is none other than Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt. Alia who marked her acting debut with 'Student Of The Year' has now become one of the bankable actresses in the B Town. But, as she is also a star kid, the actress has been getting trolled by the haters on all the social media platforms.

On this note, even the recently released trailer of her upcoming movie 'Sadak 2' also became one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube. On the other hand, we already know that Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR'.

Now, the movie unit of 'RRR' is in dilemma and are thinking that Alia Bhatt might bring a negative impact on the film. It seems like Rajamouli is also in thoughts to replace her. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.