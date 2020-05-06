Rajamouli picks Mahesh & Prashant Neel picks NTR

SS Rajamouli is one of the top filmmakers in the country right now. When there is confusion over his next film, the director himself has cleared it saying that his next movie is going to be with Superstar Mahesh Babu.

With the clarity coming out, NTR who is now working with Rajamouli asked Prashant Neel to come up with an interesting script. Mythri Movie Makers already paid an advance to Prashant Neel for doing a film with NTR but the project has been pending for a long time now.

Prashant wants to work with Mahesh but with Mahesh picking Rajamouli, Prashant is thinking of next available star, NTR. A film in the combination is on cards and the official announcement on the same comes out after the lockdown.

Prashant Neel is busy with the works of KGF Chapter 2 now.