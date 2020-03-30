Rajamouli reacts to RRR fan wars

Tollywood News: Since the time RRR project announcement has come, there is always a discussion about the fan wars. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the movie. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are the star heroes in the film industry and there is always a discussion of fan wars since this is a crazy multistarrer being made in Telugu in the recent past. Interestingly, Rajamouli, the director of the project recently opened up on the same. Rajamouli has a different opinion on the fan wars.

Rajamouli feels that both Ram Charan and NTR are friends and when they come together, everyone will be interested. The director feels that the film will open a new dimension for both the actors. At the same time, Rajamouli also feels that he did his best to bring together even for the recently released surprise video.

We have to see how the fans react to the teaser, trailer and the movie.