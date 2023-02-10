Rajamouli’s RRR Gets Nominated In ‘Vulture’ First-Ever Stunt Awards

At present all Indian movie lovers are eagerly awaiting for the Oscars 2023 awards as the popular song "Naatu Naatu…" from Rajamouli's RRR movie made its place in the 'Original Song' category. Along with this prestigious honour, the movie also bagged Golden Globe, Critics Choice and a few other International awards. Now, the movie gets another prestigious honour as it made its place in Vulture's first-ever 'Stunt Awards' nominations. It is the annual celebration of stunts in Hollywood. The jury of this award show is filled with stunt professionals, directors, VFX artists, cinematographers, editors, producers who work in the action genre, journalists, critics and podcasters.



There will be a total of 10 categories in the nominations list like Best Fight, Best Car Chase, Best Aerial Stunt, Best Motorcycle Stunt, etc and it will recognize the excellence of stunt work of the stunt performers, coordinators, and technicians and teams in their action films and set pieces!

RRR movie made its place in total 4 categories namely, Best Stunt in an Action Film, Best Fight, Best Overall Action Film and Best Shoot-out…

Check out the complete list of nominations…

Best Stunt in an Action Film:

-RRR (the bridge scene)

-Athena (the opening)

-Top Gun: Maverick (the training montage)

-Top Gun: Maverick (the climactic dogfight)

-Ambulance (the L.A. River helicopter chase)

Best Stunt in a Non-Action Film:

-Triangle of Sadness (the boat tilt and toilet explosions)

-Thirteen Lives (the rescue)

-Deep Water (the bike chase)

-Nope (the final sequence with Keke Palmer's "Akira slide")

-Jackass Forever (Knoxville vs. Bull)

Best Fight:

-RRR (Ram's intro)

-Everything Everywhere All at Once (the fanny-pack fight)

-Lost Bullet 2 (the police-station fight)

-Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (Scott Adkins vs. Andy Long)

-Prey (the final fight)

Best Shoot-out:

-RRR (the piggyback dual wielding)

-Vikram (Vikram's giant gun)

-Ambulance (the bank heist)

-The Big 4 (the compound siege)

-Bullet Train (the flashback shoot-out with Lemon and Tangerine)

Best Vehicular Stunt:

-The Batman (the Batmobile Penguin chase)

-Athena (the opening)

-Lost Bullet 2 (the freeway chase)

-Ambulance (the L.A. River helicopter chase)

-The Gray Man (the tram chase)

Best Aerial Stunt:

-Top Gun: Maverick (the climactic dogfight)

-Top Gun: Maverick (the training montage)

-Devotion (the insubordination)

-Ambulance (the L.A. River helicopter chase)

-Jackass Forever (the flight of Icarus)

Best Practical Explosion:

-The Batman (the Batmobile Penguin chase climax)

-Lost Bullet 2 (the electrified-car explosion)

-RRR (the bridge-scene tanker explosion)

-Ambulance (the exploding decoy)

-Athena (the Molotov cocktail)

Best Overall Action Film:

-Top Gun: Maverick

-RRR

-Ambulance

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Lost Bullet 2

-The Northman

-Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday

-The Woman King

-Prey

-Athena

Best Achievement in Stunts Overall:

-Scott Adkins

-Jerome Gaspard

-Kevin LaRosa II

-Andy Le and Brian Le

-Jordan McKnight

-Amber Midthunder

-Nick Powell

-Jenel Stevens

-Solomon Raju

-Michelle Yeoh

RRR movie was produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and it had Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran a few others in prominent roles.

Hope RRR movie wins in at least one category of this prestigious award show…