Rajamouli’s RRR release date is locked

It is all known that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus and the most-awaited movie of the season RRR release date has been postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. But now, as the situation turned a little better, the Tollywood makers are planning to release their movies in the months if February and March. Off late, RRR makers treated all the movie buffs by announcing the release date of this big movie.



This tweet reads that, RRR movie be released on 25th March, 2022 in the theatres.

Along with sharing the release date poster, the makers also wrote, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! FireWater wave #RRRMovie".

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news through his Instagram page…

He wrote, "RRR' ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE DATE: 25 MARCH 2022... Not 18 March Not 28 April.

⭐ #SSRajamouli and Team #RRR finalise a completely new release date: 25 March 2022. #RRRonMarch25th".

Earlier, the makers zeroed in two release dates (18th March and 28th April) and stated that according to the situation, they will pick one from it. Now, they finally decided to release the movie on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by SS Rajamouli and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Well, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita and Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Along with them, the movie also has an ensemble support cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick.

Well, it is the fictional tale of the Indian Independence movement! Ram and Bheem being the best friends will fight their best to free the country from the hands of cruel British rulers!

Thus, this Summer is going to be the biggest one for Tollywood as RRR and Acharya movies are back in the race!