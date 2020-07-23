Rajamouli's RRR to get postponed for a year?

Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the film RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film. With each passing day, the rumours around the movie are growing. As of now, there is no clarity on the film's release. The makers confirmed that the film is not releasing during Sankranthi next year.

However, some media reports reveal us that the film might not have a grand release next year. With the film having a release in multiple languages, the makers will have to finalise a slot earlier to make sure the film releases in all languages, on the same day.

So, team RRR wants to make no compromise in the same. Even if they come up with a postponement, they want to hit the bull's eye. An official announcement on the same will come out soon.