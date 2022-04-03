Rajamouli’s RRR Turns Into The Most-Rated Movie On Book My Show

It is all known that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR movie is breaking all the past records with its blockbuster collections. Already the movie crossed one week in the theatres and entered the second week on last Friday… But still the roar continues at the ticket windows as the movie collected Rs 164 crores on the whole till yesterday. Even the popular movie ticketing platform Book My Show also stated that RRR becomes the most-rated movie on their platform.



They dropped a statement that reads, "RRR movie becomes the most rated film ever on BookMyShow. 90% with 555K+ Votes is unprecedented. Blasting records all over India." Even the poster looks awesome showcasing the fighting spirit of two best friends Ram and Bheem.

Coming to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, he is also dropping the collection details of the RRR movie daily on his Instagram page and treating the fans of Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Rajamouli…

This is his latest post and according to it, "#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS... Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun... Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT."

On the occasion of the Ugadi festival yesterday, the makers released new promo and upped the expectations on the movie once again…

Ajay Devgn released new promo and extended the festival wishes to all his fans…

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.

It was released in the theatres worldwide on 25th March, 2022!