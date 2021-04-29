Rajinikanth and team shooting at IKEA store

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project 'Annatthe' in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The movie unit has been busy with the shooting for quite some time.



As per the latest reports, the makers have kick-started a new schedule at the IKEA store in Hyderabad today. A few crucial scenes will get canned in IKEA, Hyderabad, and as expected Rajnikanth is also going to take part in the shooting schedule. Nayanthara who is playing one of the leading ladies in this movie also landed in Hyderabad today to can her combination scenes with Rajnikanth. The shooting of this schedule will go on for the next few days. Being directed by Siva, the movie is going to be an out-and-out commercial potboiler and the expectations are sky-high on this film.



Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures is bankrolling this project. D Imman is composing tunes for this movie. The makers have locked November 4th as the release date of the film.

