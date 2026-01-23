Hyderabad Open: Top seeds shine in last-16

The Hyderabad Open ITF $15K Men’s Tennis Tournament witnessed thrilling action in the singles and doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Lake View Tennis Academy, conducted by the Hyderabad District Tennis Association under the aegis of TSTA and AITA.

In singles, third seed Karan Singh battled past Ishaque Eqbal 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in a gripping three-setter. Top seed Max Houkes of the Netherlands continued his dominant run with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Indonesia’s M Rifqi Fitriadi. Aziz Ouakaa of Tunisia defeated Seonyong Han of Korea 6-3, 6-2, while Switzerland’s Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg outplayed James Van Herzeele of Thailand 6-2, 6-4. Timofei Derepasko caused an upset by beating fourth seed Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3. Thanapet Chanta of Thailand registered a convincing 6-4, 6-0 win over eighth seed Pawit Sornlaksup.

In doubles, second seeds Lomakin and Eqbal advanced via walkover, while Vardhan and Ganta posted a straight-sets 6-2, 6-3 win over Suresh Kumar/Lakshmanan. Derepasko and Leong edged out Sharma and Javya 6-3,6-7(3) 10-7 in a close match, and Eric and Jeffrey cruised to 6-1,6-2 victory over Kabir and James.