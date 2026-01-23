Sannidhi to lead OU for South Zone Inter-University Cricket

Osmania University has announced its women’s cricket team for the South Zone Inter-University Tournament to be held in Chennai from January 26 to February 2, hosted by Anna University. Kotla Sannidhi of St George’s Degree and PG College for Women will captain the side, bringing leadership and consistency to the squad, while Lehar Jain of Hyderabad School will serve as vice-captain.

The 16-member team features a blend of experience and emerging talent from colleges across the university. The selected players are M Shivani Goud (Spectrum), P Hansika Rao (Vignan Jyothi), B Anjali (OU Science), K Anjali (Bhavans Vivekananda), Naveena B (UPG College), Padma Shree (SIEC), Tanushika P (Kasturba Gandhi), Yuthika Raj (AMS Law), Aastha Sharma (Jahnavi Women’s College), Sukanya Panda and Bhavagnya (St Francis College), B Sainikitha Sulakshana Reddy (Mahatma Gandhi Law College), Sri Vidhya Mahalaxmi (Sarojini Naidu Degree College) and Krishna Priya (New Pragathi).

The team coached is Anuradha Nirmal Kumar, with Syed Farooq Kamal, lecturer in physical education at St Francis College, as manager. Officials are confident of a strong showing in the tournament this season.