Rajnikanth's Darbar Twitter Review!

Rajnikanth became Superstar in Tamil Cinema back in 1980's and he continued to rein supreme and fight with Kamal Hassan till early 90's. He acted in Telugu and Hindi films as many as he can until he thought enough of it.

He maintained a good rhythm in Tamil during 1990's and after Annamalai, he cemented his position as the biggest Superstar that Tamil Cinema ever saw. With Baasha, he became the South Indian Superstar that we know and adore today.

Hence, every director promises to make another Baasha with Rajni and every fan expects nothing less too. Now, Rajni is acting in a Murugadoss film, that too in a super cop role after so long.

Nayantara, Nivetha Thomas also joined him in the cast. So, what did Murugadoss do with a star like Rajnikanth? Let's find out from initial responses of fans and critics on Twitter.