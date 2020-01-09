Rajnikanth's Darbar Twitter Review!
Rajnikanth became Superstar in Tamil Cinema back in 1980's and he continued to rein supreme and fight with Kamal Hassan till early 90's. He acted in Telugu and Hindi films as many as he can until he thought enough of it.
He maintained a good rhythm in Tamil during 1990's and after Annamalai, he cemented his position as the biggest Superstar that Tamil Cinema ever saw. With Baasha, he became the South Indian Superstar that we know and adore today.
Hence, every director promises to make another Baasha with Rajni and every fan expects nothing less too. Now, Rajni is acting in a Murugadoss film, that too in a super cop role after so long.
Nayantara, Nivetha Thomas also joined him in the cast. So, what did Murugadoss do with a star like Rajnikanth? Let's find out from initial responses of fans and critics on Twitter.
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2020 4:12 AM GMT
#Darbar - Paisa Vasool entertainment so far from @ARMurugadoss with his trademark brainy episodes and elevation sequences. Thalaivar steals the show all the way with his infectious energy level. Good!— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 9, 2020
- 9 Jan 2020 4:12 AM GMT
1st half : A good packaging of commercial elements.— Rahul (@rahul060999) January 8, 2020
Pongal treat for all thalaivar fans.
A sureshot hit from ARM.#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar
- 9 Jan 2020 4:11 AM GMT
#darbar first half - tooooo good. #rajini sir on fire . Brilliant . @ARMurugadoss is a clever film maker not even one dull moment till now. Audience enjoying to the core. #DarbarFDFS #thailavar . @anirudhofficial knows audience pulse very well. A complete entertainer till now— Wetalkiess (@WeTalkiess) January 9, 2020
- 9 Jan 2020 4:10 AM GMT
Blockbuster film #Darbar.— SK | #SarileruNeekevvaru | (@ItzSaiKiran) January 9, 2020
Vintage @rajinikanth is back.
Interval with ARM trademark mind game is good👌
Railway episode feast for fans.
Rajini will set Tamil box office on fire for sure this time🔥
He is the only one super one thalaivar @rajinikanth@ARMurugadoss mass screenplay
- 9 Jan 2020 4:09 AM GMT
Done with my show.. sankranti starts with a bang..a predictable story line presented in Arm's style.. excellent screen play.. super star's swag and energy on screen is eye feast to every movie lover. good BGM from Anirudh— Peter (@urstrulyPeter) January 9, 2020
over all a good commercial entertainer
3.25/5 #Darbar