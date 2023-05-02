Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Narakasura’ Teaser Is All Deadly And Filled With Bloody Visuals

These days the titles of Telugu films are holding mythological tale names just like Ravi Teja's Ravanasura… Even young actor Rakshit Atluri of Palasa 1978 fame is also coming up with a complete action thriller 'Narakasura' movie. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased some deadly glimpses of the lead actor and antagonist making us goes aww…

Along with the makers, even Rakshit also shared the teaser of Narakasura on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Going with the teaser, it is all deadly showcasing how godly man Shatru starts showing off his prowess by killing people. But Rakshit serves as a whip and also looks scary. So, the movie is the ultimate battle between the Godly man and the lead actor.

Narakasura movie is directed by Sebastian who also penned the script and dialogues for this action thriller. It is produced by Ajja Sreenivas and K Raghu under the Ideal Filmmakers and Sumukha Creations.

The movie will hit the theatres this summer itself but the exact date is still not locked…