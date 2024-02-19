Ram Charan and Salman Khan to unveil ‘Operation Valentine’ trailer

After the setback of "Gandeevadhari Arjuna," Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready to soar high with his next venture, the Telugu-Hindi bilingual aerial action drama titled "Operation Valentine." Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film features the stunning Manushi Chhillar as the leading lady. Set to hit screens in Telugu and Hindi on March 1, 2024, the filmmakers are planning to reignite excitement by unveiling a gripping theatrical trailer tomorrow.

What adds to the anticipation is the special unveiling of the action-packed trailer, set to be done by none other than Global Star Ram Charan and Bollywood luminary Salman Khan in Telugu and Hindi, respectively, at 11:05 AM tomorrow. Their support is expected to create a significant buzz around the film and generate heightened interest among audiences.

"Operation Valentine" is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, in collaboration with co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. The film promises not only a visual spectacle but also features a captivating musical score helmed by the talented Mickey J Mayer.

After the setback faced by Varun Tej's previous project, the team behind "Operation Valentine" is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong comeback. The collaboration with Sony Pictures International Productions adds a global touch to the film, and the involvement of accomplished producers further raises the stakes.

As the countdown to the film's release begins, fans and cinephiles alike are encouraged to stay tuned for engaging updates on "Operation Valentine." The film aims to redeem Varun Tej and deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience with its unique blend of aerial action and drama.







